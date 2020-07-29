Advertisement

Two Anchorage Police officers indicted for 2019 incident

(KTUU)
By KTUU News
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two officers who were involved in a bicycle violation case that allegedly escalated in 2019 have been indicted by a grand jury in Anchorage.

Cornelius Pettus was indicted with two counts of tampering with public records and one count of interference with Constitutional rights. The indictment is in addition to assault charges that were brought against Pettus.

Another officer, Deorman Stout, was also indicted for his role in the incident for tampering with public records.

Both officers had been with the Anchorage Police Department for several years before they were placed on administrative leave without pay. Pettus joined APD as an officer in 2015 and Stout joined in 2014 as a member of the Patrol Division, APD said.

The indictment comes after Pettus approached Samuel Allen for a bicycle violation. APD said Allen was “uncooperative and left the scene.”

Pettus later contacted Allen at his residence “to issue citations” at which point APD said Pettus “used force to gain compliance” and arrest Allen.

Allen recorded the incident, which captured an exchange between the two as Pettus said he stopped Allen as he was not wearing a reflective piece of clothing.

Court documents published by Channel 2 in November state Pettus took Allen’s phone as evidence for the citation, but the audio was still recording as Allen was assaulted.

“Officer Pettus then punched Mr. Allen in the jaw and followed up the strike by kicking Mr. Allen in the groin,” court documents in the assault charge state.

Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll said Pettus and Stout’s actions have eroded the trust of the community after the indictment was announced.

“In violating the law, these individuals not only disappointed the employees they work with, they also failed the community they swore to serve,” Doll said. “In order to maintain our community’s faith and trust, it is imperative we are held to the highest standards expected of us. It is essential we earn that trust and keep that faith through transparency and accountability.”

Sgt. Jeremy Conkling, president of the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association, said the group stands behind the Pettus and Stout, noting that while they are not perfect “neither are felons.”

“As always, we stand together with our officers and the citizens of Anchorage,” Conkling said in a written statement. “We strive to serve the community in the most professional and compassionate manner possible.”

Conkling said APDEA will continue to support the two in their defense even as they “stop receiving paychecks from the Municipality of Anchorage and will face a long, difficult road in proving their innocence.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

38-year-old charged for fighting with police

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Anchorage Police have arrested two guests at the Hampton Inn after they set off fire alarms causing sprinklers to flood their rooms.

News

How informing hotel workers of quarantine guests works under Anchorage EO-14

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Anchorage hotels are now required to tell their employees about any guests who are in for self-isolation. However, if they misuse that information, there are consequences.

News

Anchorage hospitals could be overwhelmed in 8 weeks if COVID cases rise unchecked, epidemiologist says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Anchorage hospitals could be overwhelmed in eight weeks if COVID-19 cases continue rising at their current trajectory, according to “conservative” estimates by University of Alaska Anchorage epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Hennessy.

Economy

“Love, Anchorage” box is the newest trend in buying local

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Two Anchorage nonprofits have found a way for customers to buy local while staying socially distant.

Latest News

News

As coronavirus case count climbs, state announces changes to interstate travel allowances

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
State of Alaska officials, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, announced changed in interstate travel protocols Tuesday.

Education

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

News

Alaska’s response rate to the 2020 census is among the lowest in the country

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During a U.S. Census Bureau news conference held Tuesday afternoon, it was announced the response rate to the Census is 49%, this number includes all of Alaska. It’s important to note this number doesn’t include the remote Alaska response.

News

ASD working to meet needs of special education students through online learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
ASD said case managers will be working with parents to make sure individual needs will be met.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.

News

Missing and murdered indigenous women cold case office to open in Anchorage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Seven Cold Case Task Force offices across the nation, dedicated to solving cold cases involving missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, are opening in the next few weeks, one expected to open in Anchorage.