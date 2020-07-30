APD: Officer-Involved Shooting in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Eagle River.

The Anchorage Police Department sent out a nixle around 7:19 a.m. Thursday morning informing the public of the investigation near the 11200 block of Steeple Drive in Eagle River.

APD says no officers are hurt.

“Please avoid the area. If you need to be in the area, please follow officers’ instructions. There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” APD wrote in the alert.

Channel 2 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.