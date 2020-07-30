Advertisement

ASD teacher wants to remind parents that they’ll get through eLearning together

Blake Bautista has been navigating a teaching career, working from home, and raising her two-year-old daughter.
Blake Bautista has been navigating a teaching career, working from home, and raising her two-year-old daughter.(ktuu)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a year it has been for first-time, second-grade teacher Blake Bautista.

Bautista is an educator in the Anchorage School District. The 2019 school year was her first, and it was a rollercoaster.

“We didn’t learn back in college how to teach online,” she said.

It goes without saying that her college degree didn’t include instruction on working online, helping parents through eLearning and balancing being a single mother to a two-year-old.

That’s what she had to do last school year and that’s what she’ll have to do again.

“But I’m very thankful that ASD is taking teachers’ health into consideration with everything going on,” she said. “One of my biggest worries was that I was going to have to go back to school and be exposed to not only my children but whoever they were exposed to as well. And then bring that home to my young daughter.”

She said some parents have been less understanding and have expressed frustration on social media. She addressed the anger on her Facebook page.

My teacher heart is broken. I want nothing more than to begin the school year as normal, and to greet my new students...

Posted by Blake Olivia Bautista on Saturday, July 25, 2020

“To all the parents upset by this decision, calling us teachers “lazy,” she writes. “And saying we simply don’t want to do our job to educate their children, this year is simply untrue. We are humans, too. Like you, we have families of our own to keep healthy, care for, and educate, too.”

Bautista said that there is nothing teachers want more than to be in-person, helping their students, but will need to wait until it’s safe.

“I do it because I love the kids,” Bautista said. “And I love being in the classroom with them. I love spending time with them.”

