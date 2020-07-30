Advertisement

Federal policy change sparks debate over Alaska’s Tongass

(KTUU)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska - Critics and proponents are debating the merits of changes to federal environmental policy, including the effects on the management of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the largest U.S. national forest will probably be impacted by the Trump administration’s recent revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act. Proponents say the changes streamline a regulatory process that hampers development on federal land.

Natalie Dawson of Audubon Alaska says public input will become harder under the new policies because public meetings will only happen when deemed appropriate by federal agencies.

The changes could be overturned by a new presidential administration.

Latest News

Consumer

Summertime is moving season: How to avoid becoming a victim of moving fraud

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Durand
A study conducted by the Better Business Bureau found that scams are pretty widespread in the moving industry, especially when it comes to interstate moves.

News

APD: Officer-Involved Shooting in Eagle River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
APD is reporting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Eagle River Thursday Morning. APD says no officers are hurt.

News

One man dies after being ejected from a boat near Tuntutuliak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
AST says this happened about a mile down the Tagayarak River from Tuntutuliak airport.

News

State Div. of Agriculture says shipments of foreign seeds are being sent to Alaskans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Strange packages of foreign, unsolicited seeds are reportedly being shipped to Alaskans, per the Division of Agriculture.

Latest News

Crime

Stebbins teacher arrested for attempted production of child pornography

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A 65-year-old man who taught in Stebbins, Alaska for nine years has been charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

News

State workers union wants to head to the bargaining table over COVID working conditions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Department of Administration has released new guidelines for how state employees can safely return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's largest public sector union says it isn't enough.

News

People living on the streets of Anchorage weigh in on plan for new homeless services

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Plenty of voices against the proposed homeless services from residents have been heard. In some cases, the folks who would be using them have. Here are some of their thoughts.

News

Report from Trump administration advises Alaska to mandate masks be worn indoors

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A report on U.S. coronavirus response distributed by the Trump administration to states includes recommendations for Alaska to require 6 feet of distance and mandate masks in areas with high rates of COVID-19.

Back 2 School

ASD teacher wants to remind parents that they’ll get through eLearning together

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
One ASD teacher said some parents have been expressing frustration on social media about teachers and working online.

News

Five new test sites to open in Anchorage as state announces 67 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Five additional COVID-19 testing sites will Friday in the Municipality of Anchorage Friday.