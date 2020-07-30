Advertisement

High school senior worries postponement of fall sports will affect college prospects

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District’s decision to postpone fall sports will affect thousands of students who were getting ready for the season.

For high school senior Joseph Glazener, the pandemic struck at a crucial time in his life.

“It’s just been kind of difficult, especially with trying to get into college, taking the SAT and ACT and all of that, sports, that’s a big deal for me,” Glazener said. He’s played football for three years for the Bartlett High School Golden Bears.

“I love football with a passion and being able to play would be huge for me because this is my senior year, I want to be able to get film out there, show colleges, be able to get a good career, go to college, grades and football, hopefully expand it and go professional,” he said.

But now there’s a possibility of the season not happening at all.

“It is kind of upsetting in a way because I won’t really be able to communicate with my friends like I normally do,” he added.

He says although he was comfortable going back to school online because of his dad’s weak immune system, he felt safe playing football.

“I recently got these splash guards on my helmet so it is going to kind of help prevent any sort of spread,” he said.

For his mom, the focus is on social interactions.

“He has enough social interaction with some of his peers, that he’s drawn certain things like games, video games, social media that he can still maintain that connection,” Michelle Glazener said.

In the meantime, it is adjusting to a new normal.

It is just tough right now, it’ll get easier eventually and I’ll get used to it, it’ll all get figured out,” he said.

