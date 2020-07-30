Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough School District sports get underway

The Wasilla High School teams tennis practice.
The Wasilla High School teams tennis practice.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wasilla High School tennis team met for their first practice of the season on Wednesday, and this year a little extra gear is required. The Warriors head coach Jennifer Anderson says each player is required to wear a mask when they are not competing, all equipment will be cleaned, and each athlete is required to bring their own water bottle.

“Doing everything we possibly can to ensure our athlete’s safety so they can come out and play,” Anderson said.

Even with the extra precautions, the athletes were glad to be back.

“I love that we are doing tennis, I’m glad we get the opportunity this year,” Wasilla High Senior Ana Abalos said.

Tennis along with cross-country running, cheer, football, swim and dive are all returning to practice this week for schools in the Mat-Su borough school district. Since the Mat-Su Borough is at an intermediate risk level, which means its averaging 5-10 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, the district is following the Alaska Schools Activities Association COVID-19 protocol outlining what athletes and teams can do under specific risk levels.

The return of sports is a district by district decision across the state, and ASAA is providing guidelines similar to the Alaska Department of Education’s “Smart Start 2020” initiative. The activities association also has return to play protocols for fall sports outlining how districts could hold games and events under low and medium risk. The Mat-Su Borough School District told KTUU that events will stay within the district, and will be based on the borough’s coronavirus risk level at that time.

Back 2 School

ASD teacher wants to remind parents that they’ll get through eLearning together

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
One ASD teacher said some parents have been expressing frustration on social media about teachers and working online.

Back 2 School

High school senior worries postponement of fall sports will affect college prospects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
With the ASD postponing fall sports until late August, some high school athletes worry about how their college recruiting process will be affected.

Back 2 School

Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
In preparation for an eventual return of students to the classroom the Anchorage School District is installing plexiglass dividers in all of their front offices. The idea being that this will help keep students, teachers and staff safer and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District holds an informational meeting at Houston High School

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:50 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough School District held its final COVID informational meeting on Tuesday at the Houston High School football field. During the meeting, the district explained its plan for returning to school in-person and online for grades 1-12 on Aug. 19, with kindergarten starting the following week.

Back 2 School

APU will start fall semester online

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Pacific University has moved to offer most classes online instead of in-person as previously planned, the university said Tuesday.

Back 2 School

ASD working to meet needs of special education students through online learning

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
ASD said case managers will be working with parents to make sure individual needs will be met.

Back 2 School

Working parents prepare for shift from public school to homeschool

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
As the new school year approaches, many parents are getting ready to take on the role of teacher for the very first time.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su School District to Require Masks for Teachers, Students

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
The Mat-Su Borough School District will require students in grades 3 - 12, and staff, to wear masks throughout the school day, spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed during a phone call early Tuesday.

Back 2 School

UPDATE: Mat-Su schools to require masks this year for grades 3-12

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
With just 23 days left until the Aug. 19 start of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s 2020 school year, a full plan for resuming classes this fall has not been publicly released.

Back 2 School

Anchorage homeschooling programs seeing a surge of interest

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The number of Anchorage parents looking into homeschooling their children has gone up dramatically as the district plans to start the year online.