One man dies after being ejected from a boat near Tuntutuliak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say two men were involved in a boat crash near Tuntutuliak Tuesday evening.

AST says around 5:58 p.m. they received a report about the crash.

Troopers say one of the men, 58-year-old Gabriel Andrew, advised them that he was on a boat driven by 57-year-old Paul Mute when the boat hit an object in the water and the two men were ejected from the boat.

AST says this happened about a mile down the Tagayarak River from Tuntutuliak airport.

“Gabriel was able to swim to the river bank, but he did not see any sign of Paul. A Tribal Police Officer (TPO) from Tuntutuliak coordinated searchers that launched from Tuntutuliak. At approximately 1953 hours searchers located the body of Paul Mute in the river,” wrote troopers in an online dispatch.

