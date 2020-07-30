Advertisement

Troopers: Deadly bear mauling near Hope

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say around 10:07 p.m. Wednesday they were informed of a deadly bear mauling in the Hope area of the Chugach National Forest.

AST says a Hope resident was clearing a trail about 1 mile behind his property which is located off of mile 8 of the Hope Highway. After some time the resident’s wife grew concerned when he didn’t return home and their dog, which had been with him, returned home alone.

“The body was located by family and friends in the area he had been working, deceased with wounds consistent with a bear attack,” wrote troopers in an online dispatch.

AST says the trail is described as not ATV accessible. A joint response to the site of the mauling by AWT and USFS rangers is in progress.

