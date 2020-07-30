Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias heads for Hispaniola with heavy rain

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday. Its path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday. Its path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Gray News) - Heavy rains are drenching the eastern Caribbean as newly formed Tropical Storm Isaias passes south of Puerto Rico and heads for Hispaniola carrying the threat of flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday while following a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electricity.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) late Wednesday. It is the earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect across the Caribbean to include the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern and central Bahamas.

The NHC is encouraging officials in Cuba and the Florida peninsula to monitor Isaias’ progress.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

State workers union wants to head to the bargaining table over COVID working conditions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Department of Administration has released new guidelines for how state employees can safely return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's largest public sector union says it isn't enough.

News

People living on the streets of Anchorage weigh in on plan for new homeless services

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Plenty of voices against the proposed homeless services from residents have been heard. In some cases, the folks who would be using them have. Here are some of their thoughts.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

Civil rights icon John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Civil rights icon John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta

Latest News

News

Report from Trump administration advises Alaska to mandate masks be worn indoors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A report on U.S. coronavirus response distributed by the Trump administration to states includes recommendations for Alaska to require 6 feet of distance and mandate masks in areas with high rates of COVID-19.

National

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Updated: 1 hours ago
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

National

JetBlue experimenting with UV light system to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

Back 2 School

ASD teacher wants to remind parents that they’ll get through eLearning together

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
One ASD teacher said some parents have been expressing frustration on social media about teachers and working online.

Coronavirus

Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 3 hours ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.