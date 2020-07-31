108 new resident cases of COVID reported by DHSS
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:09 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announces a new emergency order to enter a “four-week reset,” the Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.
Of those cases, 76 are in residents within the Municipality of Anchorage. Three of those cases are in Eagle River residents and 73 are in Anchorage residents.
The new cases bring the COVID-19 total in Alaska to 3,677 with 2,990 of those cases in Alaska residents and 687 in nonresidents.
New cases were found in:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 76 residents
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 residents, 1 nonresident
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13 residents
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3 residents
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 9 residents, 1 nonresident
- Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident, 1 nonresident
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 nonresident
- Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1 resident
- Aleutians West Census Area: 1 resident
- Unkown location: 2 nonresidents
There are now 2,069 active cases in Alaska residents.
