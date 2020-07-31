Advertisement

108 new resident cases of COVID reported by DHSS

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.
The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:09 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announces a new emergency order to enter a “four-week reset,” the Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.

Of those cases, 76 are in residents within the Municipality of Anchorage. Three of those cases are in Eagle River residents and 73 are in Anchorage residents.

The new cases bring the COVID-19 total in Alaska to 3,677 with 2,990 of those cases in Alaska residents and 687 in nonresidents.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 76 residents
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 residents, 1 nonresident
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13 residents
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 9 residents, 1 nonresident
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident, 1 nonresident
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 nonresident
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1 resident
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 1 resident
  • Unkown location: 2 nonresidents
There were no new deaths reported Friday.
There were no new deaths reported Friday.(KTUU)

There are now 2,069 active cases in Alaska residents.

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.
The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

Coronavirus

Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA and MIKE CORDER
In the meantime, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks at breeding farms in Spain and the Netherlands as a precaution.

National

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increase in Georgia; CDC releases report on YMCA infections

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The CDC reports "relatively large" cohorts slept in the same cabins and engaged regularly in singing and cheering. Use of masks was not universal.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

Updated: 22 hours ago
South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

News

One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 147 new cases among Alaska residents.

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM AKDT
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM AKDT
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:52 AM AKDT
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:06 AM AKDT
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.