108 new resident cases of COVID reported by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announces a new emergency order to enter a “four-week reset,” the Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 114 cases of COVID-19 in residents and nonresidents in Alaska.

Of those cases, 76 are in residents within the Municipality of Anchorage. Three of those cases are in Eagle River residents and 73 are in Anchorage residents.

The new cases bring the COVID-19 total in Alaska to 3,677 with 2,990 of those cases in Alaska residents and 687 in nonresidents.

New cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 76 residents

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 residents, 1 nonresident

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13 residents

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3 residents

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 9 residents, 1 nonresident

Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident, 1 nonresident

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 nonresident

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1 resident

Aleutians West Census Area: 1 resident

Unkown location: 2 nonresidents

There were no new deaths reported Friday. (KTUU)

There are now 2,069 active cases in Alaska residents.

