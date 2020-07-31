Advertisement

Anchorage to enter “Four Week Reset”

The "battening down" to thwart the spread of COVID-19 begins Aug. 3rd.
(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Jill Burke
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has ordered Anchorage to enter what he described as a “battening down” phase, an effort meant to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, cases of which have risen sharply in Anchorage during the month of July.

Starting Aug. 3rd, bars and restaurants will be limited to take-out service only. Dine-in service will not be allowed. Mayor Berkowitz also announced Anchorage School District schools will not take place in classrooms and will be online for the first quarter.

Also, beginning Friday, July 31st, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has ordered masks or face coverings to be worn in more settings than previously required, including outdoor gatherings.

The announcement comes after Anchorage experienced what municipal Health Director Natasha Pineda described as the worst week yet for COVID-19 cases in the city.

In the month of July, 1,576 cases were detected among Anchorage residents, Pineda said during a noon-time press conference. Of those, 494 are considered recovered, while 1,088 cases remained active, Pineda said.

“We currently have 21 people actively hospitalized,” added Municipal Manager Bill Falsey.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns over the potential for Anchorage’s hospital systems to become overwhelmed. Anchorage is a medical hub for critical cases statewide, and it is not uncommon for other communities to send patients in need of more critical care to the state’s largest city.

“The trend lines are not looking good,” Falsey said, explaining that one model shows that ICU bed capacity could be overwhelmed by September 17th. “This is not a path that we want to stay on,” he said.

“We have flattened the curve and we can do it again,” Berkowitz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Happening Now: Mayor Ethan Berkowitz to give COVID-19 community update

Posted by Channel 2 News, KTUU.com on Friday, July 31, 2020

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Crime

Police looking for witnesses, assistance in investigation of several July shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for more information about several shootings that took place July 31 and a suspect allegedly involved in all of them.

Crime

Anchorage police responding to ‘disturbance’ in Muldoon

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is responding to what dispatchers said is an incident including shots fired near a local elementary school.

News

Accident leaves one airman dead, another injured

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Eielson Airman dies in accident

Latest News

News

One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 147 new cases among Alaska residents.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM AKDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Man shoots at, tries to burn family outside of Stebbins, Troopers say

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Aluska was angered by the argument and fired shots at two people, pointed his rifle at several other people and said he would kill them and then himself, the dispatch states.

News

Jökulhlaup sparks flood warning in area surrounding the Mendenhall Glacier

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
A torrent of water is spilling underneath the Mendenhall Glacier in a now annual event known as a jökulhlaup.

News

39-year-old seriously injured in Juneau car crash

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A man has been medevacked to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District amends schedule for 6-12 graders

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Students in grades 6-12 in the Mat-Su Borough School District will have fewer weekly classes and one at-home learning day, according to the district’s new plan.