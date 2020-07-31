Advertisement

KTUU Expands into Southeast Alaska and KYES Launches “CBS5 Anchorage”

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:50 PM AKDT
Anchorage, Alaska – July 31, 2020… Earlier today, KTUU/KYES parent company Gray Television closed on its purchase of KATH and KSCT, the NBC affiliates in Juneau and Sitka, from Denali Media Holdings (DMH), a subsidiary of local Alaska telecommunications company GCI.

Concurrently with that closing, GCI announced that it has exited the broadcast television business to focus on its core business of providing data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers in Alaska.

Specifically, GCI announced that DMH has sold to Gray the assets of its Anchorage CBS station KTVA and its three CBS stations in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan. Concurrently with these closings, Gray launched a new television channel on KYES, Channel 5.1 in Anchorage, called “CBS5 Anchorage” that includes the same program schedule that previously appeared on DMH’s CBS stations. Finally, GCI announced that it and Gray have entered into a new long-term retransmission agreement covering all of Gray’s stations and all of GCI’s cable systems in Alaska.

Through these separate agreements, KTVA’s local news operation will be preserved and enhanced under the stewardship of a pure-play broadcaster that owns leading local news operations in over 90 markets across the country, from Fairbanks, Alaska, to West Palm Beach, Florida.

In a related development, KTUU will be opening a television news bureau in Juneau to focus on state politics and the Southeast region. KTUU state politics reporter Sean Maguire will relocate full-time to Juneau, where he previously resided on a part-time basis around the legislative session.

“All of us at KTUU/KYES in Anchorage have the utmost respect for KTVA’s distinguished history and for the team that GCI has assembled,” commented Nancy Johnson, the Vice President and General Manager of KTUU/KYES.

Ms. Johnson added, “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with GCI to preserve the best of KTVA as we launch the new ‘CBS5 Anchorage.’ Powered by our deep resources throughout Alaska, the new ‘CBS5 Anchorage’ on KYES Channel 5 will expand the reach of our local news, community outreach, and digital offerings throughout the state, especially in the Southeast. As always, our focus is on serving the people of Alaska.”

Southeast residents and GCI cable subscribers can continue to find this programming on Channel 11 for several weeks, as the parties complete a transition to the new channel lineup. Over-the-air and other pay-TV providers will find “CBS5 Anchorage” on Channel 5 starting today.

KTUU/KYES Contact: Nancy Johnson, 907-762-9205

