Seward Highway shutdown at mile 113 following vehicle collision
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Update: The highway has been reopened in both directions.
The Anchorage Police Department has shut down the Seward Highway in both directions after a vehicle collision Friday.
The highway is closed at milepost 113 near the McHugh Creek area.
An APD spokesperson confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision with no injuries reported at this time.
More information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.
