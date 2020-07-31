Seward Highway shutdown at mile 113 following vehicle collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Update: The highway has been reopened in both directions.

The Anchorage Police Department has shut down the Seward Highway in both directions after a vehicle collision Friday.

The highway is closed at milepost 113 near the McHugh Creek area.

An APD spokesperson confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision with no injuries reported at this time.

More information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

