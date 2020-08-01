39-year-old seriously injured in Juneau car crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been medevacked to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in Juneau.

The Juneau Police Department said it received reports of a single-vehicle crash around 1:56 a.m. Friday after a 2008 grey Ford crashed into a light pole.

Police say the 39-year-old man was lying in the roadway with injuries after hitting the light pole. The man was conscious and immediately transported to the hospital.

In their investigation, police say the vehicle crossed Mendenhall Loop Road, striking the light pole before ejecting the man on to the road.

