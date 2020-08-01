Accident leaves one airman dead, another injured

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Officials say they are investigating an accident involving three different airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson.

Officials say the accident happened off-base. Alaska State Troopers arrived at the scene early Saturday morning and pronounced one airman dead, while another was injured. The severity of their injuries was not released publicly in the statement from the base Saturday afternoon.

“Airmen are family here at Eielson, and losing an Airman is incredibly heartbreaking for our entire community,” said 354th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Shawn Anger in a prepared statement. “Our hearts are with the family and friends who will be impacted by this tragedy.”

The identity of the airman has not yet been released and will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin is notified.

