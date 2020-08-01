Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:18 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit streaked toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

National

A weakened Tropical Storm Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

National

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump plans to take action on what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

National Politics

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Updated: 2 hours ago
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

National

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles toward officers, police said.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

National

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.