Advertisement

Jökulhlaup sparks flood warning in area surrounding the Mendenhall Glacier

Mendenhall Glacier. (07/31/2020)
Mendenhall Glacier. (07/31/2020)(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A torrent of water is rushing underneath the Mendenhall Glacier, sparking a flood warning in the area surrounding Mendenhall Lake and River.

The glacier dam release is known as a jökulhlaup. The Suicide Basin which sits around one mile up the Mendenhall Glacier fills with around 10,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water.

“Once that water reaches a certain level, it actually pushes up the main trunk, the main sum of the glacier,” said Aaron Jacobs, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. “And all that water is able to rush up underneath the glacier.”

The water causes the Mendenhall Lake to rise and the Mendenhall River to turn into a raging torrent, threatening nearby homes. Some homes have been inundated in previous years when the glacier dam released.

Mitigation efforts have been taken after the biggest water rise in 2016. One homeowner raised their house by 6 feet to avoid the floods, Jacobs said.

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service released a flood advisory, saying the river would rise by 10.2 feet, cresting on Friday evening.

The now annual glacier dam release is monitored by the National Weather Service and has seen the potential for significant flooding since 2011. Before then, Suicide Basin filled with ice. Jacobs says a warning climate means that no longer happens.

The receding glacier also means in recent years that water spills over the top of Suicide Basin, reducing the amount of water that spills downstream.

“It’s changed a lot,” said Frankie Pillifant, an earth scientist and downtown Juneau resident, who came out Friday to see the water rise from underneath the Mendenhall Glacier.

Pillifant said she has seen the glacier slowly creep back in recent decades. Less than 30 years ago, its terminus sat in front of Nugget Falls, now it’s far back from there.

Earlier in the week, there were concerns that the 2020 jökulhlaup could cause significant flooding. A rainy summer in Southeast Alaska had seen the Mendenhall River at bankfull.

The sun came out in recent days and the water level dropped by half. “Good thing now is that we’re sunny and dry,” Jacobs said on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Crime

Police looking for witnesses, assistance in investigation of several July shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for more information about several shootings that took place July 31 and a suspect allegedly involved in all of them.

Crime

Anchorage police responding to ‘disturbance’ in Muldoon

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is responding to what dispatchers said is an incident including shots fired near a local elementary school.

News

Accident leaves one airman dead, another injured

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Eielson Airman dies in accident

Latest News

News

One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 147 new cases among Alaska residents.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM AKDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Man shoots at, tries to burn family outside of Stebbins, Troopers say

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Aluska was angered by the argument and fired shots at two people, pointed his rifle at several other people and said he would kill them and then himself, the dispatch states.

News

39-year-old seriously injured in Juneau car crash

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A man has been medevacked to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District amends schedule for 6-12 graders

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Students in grades 6-12 in the Mat-Su Borough School District will have fewer weekly classes and one at-home learning day, according to the district’s new plan.