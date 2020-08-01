Advertisement

Man shoots at, tries to burn family outside of Stebbins, Troopers say

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
(Alex Bengel/KTVF)(KTVF)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have arrested John Aluska after they received reports that he had threatened to kill “everyone” camping 30 miles outside Stebbins. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In a dispatch, Troopers say Aluska and several families were camping in a remote area when he got in an argument with a family member. Aluska was angered by the argument and fired shots at two people, pointed his rifle at several other people and said he would kill them and then himself, the dispatch states.

Aluska also poured gas on a family member while threatening to burn her, Troopers said. It is unclear if the family member was injured, but Troopers say Aluska did burn a 100-year-old cabin, completely damaging the cabin and its contents.

The cabin fire did not carry to other adjacent areas, Troopers said, as the area had experienced heavy rainfall recently.

Troopers say Aluska was able to flee from the law enforcement officers, but that he later turned himself in. He is now being charged with two counts of murder, as well as arson, assault, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and misconduct involving weapons.

