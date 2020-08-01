Advertisement

NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Bob Behnken prepare for undocking from the International Space Station, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Bob Behnken prepare for undocking from the International Space Station, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.(NASA via AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first astronauts launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company departed the International Space Station on Saturday night for the final and most important part of their test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown.

NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken bid farewell to the three men left behind as their SpaceX Dragon capsule undocked and headed toward a Sunday afternoon descent by parachute into the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite Tropical Storm Isaias’ surge toward Florida’s Atlantic shore, NASA said the weather looked favorable off the coast of Pensacola on the extreme opposite side of the state.

It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years. The last time was following the joint U.S.-Soviet mission in 1975 known as Apollo-Soyuz.

The astronauts' homecoming will cap a two-month mission that ended a prolonged launch drought in the U.S., which has relied on Russian rockets to ferry astronauts to the space station since the end of the shuttle era.

In launching Hurley and Behnken from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, SpaceX became the first private company to send people into orbit. Now SpaceX is on the verge of becoming the first company to bring people back from orbit.

“The hardest part was getting us launched, but the most important is bringing us home,” Behnken said several hours before strapping into the Dragon.

A successful splashdown, Behnken said, will bring U.S.-crew launching capability “full circle.”

At a farewell ceremony earlier in the day, space station commander Chris Cassidy, who will remain on board with two Russians until October, presented Hurley with the small U.S. flag left behind by the previous astronauts to launch to the space station from U.S. soil. Hurley was the pilot of that final shuttle mission in July 2011.

The flag — which also flew on the first shuttle flight in 1981 — became a prize for the company that launched astronauts first.

SpaceX easily beat Boeing, which isn’t expected to launch its first crew until next year and will land in the U.S. Southwest. The flag has one more flight after this one: to the moon on NASA’s Artemis program in the next few years.

“We’re a little sad to see them go,” Cassidy said, “but very excited for what it means to our international space program to add this capability” of commercial crew capsules. The next SpaceX crew flight is targeted for the end of September.

Hurley and Behnken also are bringing back a sparkly blue and purple dinosaur named Tremor. Their young sons chose the toy to accompany their fathers on the historic mission.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit streaked toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

National

A weakened Tropical Storm Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

National

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump plans to take action on what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

National Politics

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Updated: 2 hours ago
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

National

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles toward officers, police said.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

National

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.