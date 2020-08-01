One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

UPDATE:

DHSS today announced 151 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 147 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (109), Wasilla (9), Palmer (8), Homer (6), Fairbanks (5) and one each in Bethel, Cordova, Eagle River, Kenai, Ketchikan, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Sitka, Soldotna, Sutton-Alpine and Willow.

Four new nonresidents were also identified in:

Anchorage: 1 with purpose still under investigation

Kodiak Island Borough: 1 seafood industry

Juneau City and Borough: 1 mining industry and 1 with purpose still under investigation

DHSS reports 147 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one new death (KTUU)

