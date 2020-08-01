One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -
UPDATE:
DHSS today announced 151 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 147 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (109), Wasilla (9), Palmer (8), Homer (6), Fairbanks (5) and one each in Bethel, Cordova, Eagle River, Kenai, Ketchikan, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Sitka, Soldotna, Sutton-Alpine and Willow.
Four new nonresidents were also identified in:
- Anchorage: 1 with purpose still under investigation
- Kodiak Island Borough: 1 seafood industry
- Juneau City and Borough: 1 mining industry and 1 with purpose still under investigation
Original story:
Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 147 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents.
The death toll has now reached 24 total deaths due to COVID-19.
The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,136 and 691 nonresidents.
Currently, there are 930 total recovered cases and 2,182 active cases.
New cases were found in:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 110 residents
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5 residents
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8 residents
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20 residents
- Bethel Census Area: 1 resident
- Sitka City and Borough: 1 resident
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 resident
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.