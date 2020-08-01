Advertisement

One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

DHSS reports 147 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one new death
DHSS reports 147 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one new death(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

UPDATE:

DHSS today announced 151 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 147 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (109), Wasilla (9), Palmer (8), Homer (6), Fairbanks (5) and one each in Bethel, Cordova, Eagle River, Kenai, Ketchikan, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Sitka, Soldotna, Sutton-Alpine and Willow. 

Four new nonresidents were also identified in:

  • Anchorage: 1 with purpose still under investigation 
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1 seafood industry
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1 mining industry and 1 with purpose still under investigation

Original story:

Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 147 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

The death toll has now reached 24 total deaths due to COVID-19.

The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,136 and 691 nonresidents.

Currently, there are 930 total recovered cases and 2,182 active cases.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 110 residents
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5 residents
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20 residents
  • Bethel Census Area: 1 resident
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1 resident
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 resident
DHSS reports 147 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one new death
DHSS reports 147 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one new death(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Crime

Police looking for witnesses, assistance in investigation of several July shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for more information about several shootings that took place July 31 and a suspect allegedly involved in all of them.

Crime

Anchorage police responding to ‘disturbance’ in Muldoon

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is responding to what dispatchers said is an incident including shots fired near a local elementary school.

News

Accident leaves one airman dead, another injured

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Eielson Airman dies in accident

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM AKDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Man shoots at, tries to burn family outside of Stebbins, Troopers say

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Aluska was angered by the argument and fired shots at two people, pointed his rifle at several other people and said he would kill them and then himself, the dispatch states.

News

Jökulhlaup sparks flood warning in area surrounding the Mendenhall Glacier

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
A torrent of water is spilling underneath the Mendenhall Glacier in a now annual event known as a jökulhlaup.

News

39-year-old seriously injured in Juneau car crash

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A man has been medevacked to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District amends schedule for 6-12 graders

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Students in grades 6-12 in the Mat-Su Borough School District will have fewer weekly classes and one at-home learning day, according to the district’s new plan.