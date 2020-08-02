UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS
UPDATE:
CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Sunday, August 2, 2020
DHSS today announced 159 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 145 are residents in 19 communities: Anchorage (99), Wasilla (7), Eagle River (6) Palmer (6), Chugiak (5), Fairbanks (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Wrangell (3), Cordova (2), Homer (2) and one each in Bethel, Craig, Juneau, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince of Wales-Hydaburg Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Valdez, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census area
14 new nonresidents were also identified in:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 1 still under investigation
- Kodiak Island Borough: 3 still under investigation
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 still under investigation
- Still under investigation: 9 in still under investigation
Original story:
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 145 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents.
Since March there have been 24 total deaths due to COVID-19.
The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,280 and 704 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 932 total recovered cases and 2,324 active cases.
New cases were found in:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 108 residents
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3 residents
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3 residents
- Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 14 residents
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2 residents
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census: 1 resident
- Bethel Census Area: 1 resident
- Sitka City and Borough: 1 resident
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 3 residents
- Wrangell City and Borough: 3 residents
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3 resident
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.