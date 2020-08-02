UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

UPDATE:

CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Sunday, August 2, 2020

DHSS today announced 159 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 145 are residents in 19 communities: Anchorage (99), Wasilla (7), Eagle River (6) Palmer (6), Chugiak (5), Fairbanks (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Wrangell (3), Cordova (2), Homer (2) and one each in Bethel, Craig, Juneau, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince of Wales-Hydaburg Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Valdez, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census area

14 new nonresidents were also identified in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 1 still under investigation

Kodiak Island Borough: 3 still under investigation

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 still under investigation

Still under investigation: 9 in still under investigation

