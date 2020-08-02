Anchorage police responding to ‘disturbance’ in Muldoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is responding to what dispatchers described as a disturbance and incident including shots fired near a local elementary school.

Officers in the area of the scene of the shooting, at Tyone Ct. and Lake George Drive, said only that there was a report of shots fired along with “suspicious” people in several different vehicles.

The search is taking place near Susitna Elementary School. Multiple officer vehicles were visible in and around the area of the school, though the shooting reportedly did not take place on school grounds.

At last check, a team of officers was canvassing the area for one or more suspects, though an officer on scene said only shell casings have been found thus far. It is unknown how many shots were fired and if anyone was injured.

APD didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.