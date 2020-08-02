Advertisement

Anchorage police responding to ‘disturbance’ in Muldoon

Police have thus far provided few details about incident Saturday evening
APD cars line up near Susitna Elementary in Muldoon.
APD cars line up near Susitna Elementary in Muldoon.(Mike Nederbrock, KTUU)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is responding to what dispatchers described as a disturbance and incident including shots fired near a local elementary school.

Officers in the area of the scene of the shooting, at Tyone Ct. and Lake George Drive, said only that there was a report of shots fired along with “suspicious” people in several different vehicles.

The search is taking place near Susitna Elementary School. Multiple officer vehicles were visible in and around the area of the school, though the shooting reportedly did not take place on school grounds.

At last check, a team of officers was canvassing the area for one or more suspects, though an officer on scene said only shell casings have been found thus far. It is unknown how many shots were fired and if anyone was injured.

APD didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Crime

Police looking for witnesses, assistance in investigation of several July shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for more information about several shootings that took place July 31 and a suspect allegedly involved in all of them.

News

Accident leaves one airman dead, another injured

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Eielson Airman dies in accident

Latest News

News

One new death and 147 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 147 new cases among Alaska residents.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM AKDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Man shoots at, tries to burn family outside of Stebbins, Troopers say

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Aluska was angered by the argument and fired shots at two people, pointed his rifle at several other people and said he would kill them and then himself, the dispatch states.

News

Jökulhlaup sparks flood warning in area surrounding the Mendenhall Glacier

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
A torrent of water is spilling underneath the Mendenhall Glacier in a now annual event known as a jökulhlaup.

News

39-year-old seriously injured in Juneau car crash

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A man has been medevacked to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District amends schedule for 6-12 graders

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Students in grades 6-12 in the Mat-Su Borough School District will have fewer weekly classes and one at-home learning day, according to the district’s new plan.