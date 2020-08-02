APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Dimond Boulevard and King street around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the news release dispatch got the call of an adult male who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with a gunshot to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the shooting victim has not been released.

APD is asking anyone with information to call Dispatch at 311 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.

