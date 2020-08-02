Advertisement

Heavy rain moves through the Interior, Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain is moving through the Interior and parts of Southcentral Saturday through Monday. Rivers in the Susitna Valley are expected to rise, this includes the Yetna, Chulitna, Susitna and Talkeetna Rivers. The rain in the Interior could cause rising rivers and mudslides, particularly near the Alaska Range. If you’re in these cares, be extra cautious near the water.

Anchorage will see a few rain showers lingering on Sunday with a chance to see the sun this week by Wednesday.

