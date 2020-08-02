Police looking for witnesses, assistance in investigation of several July shootings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is looking for more information about several shootings that took place July 31 and a suspect allegedly involved in all of them.

Dispatch began receiving calls about shots fired in several different locations around Anchorage on July 31 and involving a silver Chevrolet Malibu. The first few came in during the early afternoon; more followed at around 7:15 that same evening, with additional reports coming in shortly after 9 o’clock.

“Through the course of the investigation, a suspect vehicle was developed with a license plate of LBU731,” police wrote in a Nixle, “as well as a suspect driver.”

The release went on to say that the vehicle and driver were found in an area of West Anchorage, where the suspect, named as Ronald Maefau, 44, was taken into custody. Also taken in were a woman and two minors. Police said the woman was released, but did not elaborate on the status of the juveniles.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, police said, though Maefau faces several charges, including Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the first degree, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the second degree, assault, reckless endangerment and evidence tampering. Multiple buildings in multiple locations were damaged by bullets.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in obtaining more details about all that happened.

“This investigation serves as an example of why, when you see something or hear something suspicious, to immediately call,” police wrote, “and make a report.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect during the last several weeks or any details about the suspect vehicle, you are asked to please call police dispatch at 311.

