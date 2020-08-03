Anchorage man facing murder charges following Seattle fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been jailed in lieu of $2 million dollar bail following a fatal fire in Seattle this past July.

Jesse Puff, of Anchorage, was arrested in Seattle after two people injured in the fire died at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Prosecutors said the fire was started in rear stairwell of a building with jugs of gasoline. The deadly fire reportedly sent people jumping from windows at the building and was apparently set in retribution over a stolen laptop, according to the Associated Press.

The Seattle Times reports Puff has been formally charged with two counts of murder, arson, and three counts of assault in connection with the July 13 fire at the apartment complex-turned-motel in Washington State.

