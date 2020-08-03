Advertisement

Applications open for Anchorage childcare grants

The first payments from the grant program are expected by August 14
The first payments from the grant program are expected by August 14(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With more remote learning and working from home on the horizon, childcare centers in Anchorage are likely to see increased demand in the coming months, but new resources are on their way as well.

In late June, the Anchorage Assembly allocated $10 million in CARES Act funds to go towards childcare support. Now, the Municipality has finalized the program to get those funds into providers' hands.

The allocation came after a request from Thread Alaska earlier in the year, asking for more support for providers. In a statement to KTUU, Jenni Pollard, Chief Development and Marketing Officer for Thread wrote “Fluctuating enrollments and increasing business costs have pushed programs to the crisis point. This funding will help programs continue to stay open, operate safely, and retain their staff.”

The program is in conjunction with the United Way of Anchorage, which is sending grant applications to licensed childcare providers in Anchorage, according to Nicole Lebo, Human Services Division Manager for the Anchorage Health Department.

“It’s going to be a short, sort of streamlined application, but we are asking for data on who they’re serving, how many they’re serving, if they’re open, if they’re closed,” Lebo said.

Using that data, approved providers will receive two payments, a lump sum at the beginning based on pre-covid enrollment, followed by recurring payments.

“That will also be based on enrollment rates at $250 per child,” Lebo said.

She added that the funds can be used by providers in three ways, extra staff, rent and utilities, or lowering costs for families, something Camp Fire Alaska says will help those caught off-guard by changes in schooling.

“Most of our families have not budgeted for full-day childcare all year,” said Camp Fire Alaska Senior Director of Development and Marketing Joanne Nutter. “They may be planning to do that in the Summer when school is not in session, but they don’t plan to do it during the school year.”

Which of those three options the funds go towards is up to individual providers. A map of those providers can be found on the Municipality’s COVID response website.

Lebo said the first payments from the program are expected to go out by August 14th, with the recurring payments continuing through December.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Web Exclusive

’I hope he gets the fish’, Up close and personal encounter with a brown bear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Mackenzie Schultz, an Alaskan resident, was on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska when a brown bear came running up to the group she was with.

News

DHSS reports one new death and 61 new COVID-19 cases among residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death and 61 new COVID-19 cases among residents

News

Up close and personal with a brown bear encounter

Updated: 1 hours ago
This is video from Mackenzie Schultz of a close encounter with a brown bear on Admiralty Island in Alaska.

News

Southcentral Foundation President/CEO resigns following husband’s termination

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Southcentral Foundation President/CEO Katherine Gottlieb has resigned just more than a week after her husband was abruptly fired from the organization.

Crime

Anchorage man facing murder charges following Seattle fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
An Anchorage man has been jailed in lieu of $2 million dollar bail following a fatal fire in Seattle this past July.

Latest News

News

No dine-in at restaurants starts Monday as Anchorage begins “four week reset”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Monday at 8 a.m. Anchorage will begin a “four week reset,” ordered by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz Friday because of a significant increase in local cases of COVID-19 and concern that the trajectory could overwhelm hospitals in September.

News

Troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash that killed an 8-year-old boy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Deadly rollover ATV crash killing 8-year-old boy

News

UPDATE: 145 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:27 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 145 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:19 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
APD investigating a shooting leaving one man in the hospital

Crime

Police looking for witnesses, assistance in investigation of several July shootings

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:54 PM AKDT
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for more information about several shootings that took place July 31 and a suspect allegedly involved in all of them.