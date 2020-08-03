Bear mauling on Pillar Mountain in Kodiak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers received a report of a bear mauling on Pillar Mountain on Sunday. Kodiak Police say the man 71-year-old Donald Zimmerman of Kodiak was able to use his cell phone to call for help just before noon.

AWT, Alaska State Troopers, Kodiak Police Department and EMS arrived at the scene and found Zimmerman about .5 miles off the road on a trail. Zimmerman was taken to an area hospital and is stable, according to the Troopers. AWT and ADF&G say they searched the area but did not locate the bear.

Zimmerman was said to be jogging on the trail when the incident occurred.

