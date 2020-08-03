Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death and 61 new COVID-19 cases among residents

Total cases in Alaska since March 2020
Total cases in Alaska since March 2020(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE:

DHSS today announced 80 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 61 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (40), Fairbanks (4), Juneau (3), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Wrangell and Valdez.

19 new nonresidents were also identified in:

  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5 seafood industry in Seward
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 7 seafood industry in Kodiak
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 1 seafood industry in Juneau
  • Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula combined boroughs: 3 in the seafood industry
  • Location still under investigation: 1 other industry and 2 North Slope oil

This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,341 and the total number of nonresident cases to 723.

Original story:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,341 and 723 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 946 total recovered cases and 2,370 active cases.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 41 residents
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4 residents
  • Juneau City and Borough: 3 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4 residents
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1 resident
  • Bethel Census Area: 1 resident
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 residents
  • North Slope Borough: 2 residents
  • Wrangell City and Borough: 1 resident
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1 resident
Main map of Alaska with COVID-19 numbers
Main map of Alaska with COVID-19 numbers(KTUU)

