DHSS reports one new death and 61 new COVID-19 cases among residents
UPDATE:
DHSS today announced 80 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 61 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (40), Fairbanks (4), Juneau (3), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Wrangell and Valdez.
19 new nonresidents were also identified in:
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5 seafood industry in Seward
- Kodiak Island Borough: 7 seafood industry in Kodiak
- City and Borough of Juneau: 1 seafood industry in Juneau
- Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula combined boroughs: 3 in the seafood industry
- Location still under investigation: 1 other industry and 2 North Slope oil
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,341 and the total number of nonresident cases to 723.
Original story:
