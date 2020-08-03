DHSS reports one new death and 61 new COVID-19 cases among residents

UPDATE:

DHSS today announced 80 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 61 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (40), Fairbanks (4), Juneau (3), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2) and one each in Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Wrangell and Valdez.

19 new nonresidents were also identified in:

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5 seafood industry in Seward

Kodiak Island Borough: 7 seafood industry in Kodiak

City and Borough of Juneau: 1 seafood industry in Juneau

Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula combined boroughs: 3 in the seafood industry

Location still under investigation: 1 other industry and 2 North Slope oil

This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,341 and the total number of nonresident cases to 723.

Original story:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents.

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,341 and 723 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 946 total recovered cases and 2,370 active cases.

New cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 41 residents

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4 residents

Juneau City and Borough: 3 residents

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4 residents

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1 resident

Bethel Census Area: 1 resident

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 residents

North Slope Borough: 2 residents

Wrangell City and Borough: 1 resident

Kusilvak Census Area: 1 resident

Main map of Alaska with COVID-19 numbers (KTUU)

