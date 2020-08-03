’I hope he gets the fish’, Up close and personal encounter with a brown bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Talk about seeing a bear up close!

Mackenzie Schultz, an Alaskan resident, was on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska when a brown bear came running up to the group she was with.

“My first thought as he approached was: I hope he gets a fish!” said Schultz.

You can watch the encounter below.

Schultz says she was relaxing on the bank of “a beautiful Pink salmon run creek in Kootznoowoo Wilderness on Admiralty Island” when the bear came running.

Schultz says she often sees a good amount of brown bears in the area.

“Over in Windfall Harbor on Admiralty, a good amount of brown bear have been habituated to human behavior due to the amount of visitors that go to Pack Creek. It is often that the brown bear I encounter do not seem to be phased by human presence, however, it is always an adrenaline rush regardless!”

