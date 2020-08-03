Advertisement

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

In a video statement issued Monday, Judge Esther Salas called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the July 19 attack at her home in New Brunswick.

She noted that serving as judge involves “making tough calls” that sometimes leave people angry and upset. But she said judges should not have to “live in fear for our lives” because personal information, such as home addresses, can be easily obtained by anyone seeking to harm them or their families.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

National Politics

House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The House Oversight Committee has invited the new postmaster general to appear at a hearing next month to examine operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries.

Latest News

National

President Trump briefing from the White House

Updated: 55 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

National

Isaias is gaining strength as it heads towards the Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Isaias is gaining strength as it heads towards the Carolinas

National

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer
ADT will use Nest's internet-connected cameras and the Nest Home Hub as part of its customers' security systems.

National Politics

Trump slams passage of Nevada bill to mail voters ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Web Exclusive

’I hope he gets the fish’, Up close and personal encounter with a brown bear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Mackenzie Schultz, an Alaskan resident, was on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska when a brown bear came running up to the group she was with.