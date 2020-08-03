Advertisement

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor, America’s oldest retailer, is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is the owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, lengthening the list of major retail chains that have faltered in the pandemic.

Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

Thousands of store closures forced by the arrival of COVID-19 has proved too much.

Lord & Taylor, which began as a Manhattan dry goods store in 1824, was sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. last year. Both filed for bankruptcy protection, separately, in the Eastern Court of Virginia on Sunday.

Lord & Taylor says it's looking for a buyer.

The company last year, before the emergence of coronavirus, sold its 11-story flagship building on New York's Fifth Avenue which it's owned for more than a century.

Tailored Brands, which owns Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, was struggling even before shelter-in-place orders smothered any demand for suits or ties. It wasn't alone.

Last month, Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for bankruptcy protection. Its rival, Barneys New York, is being dismantled after filing for bankruptcy last year.

Tailored Brands filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday in the Southern District of Texas.

Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, along with K&G Fashion Superstore and Moores Clothing for Men, all owned by Tailored, with continue to operate during restructuring. The company expects to reduce it's funded debt by at least $630 million.

Dozens of retailers, big and small, have filed for Chapter 11 protection this year. The pace through the first half of 2020 far exceeds the number of retail bankruptcies for all of last year. About two dozen stores have sought bankruptcy protection since the pandemic started.

Others include J. Crew, J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores, and Ascena Retail Group, which owns Lane Bryant in addition to Ann Taylor.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

National Politics

House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The House Oversight Committee has invited the new postmaster general to appear at a hearing next month to examine operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries.

Latest News

National

President Trump briefing from the White House

Updated: 55 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

National

Isaias is gaining strength as it heads towards the Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Isaias is gaining strength as it heads towards the Carolinas

National

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer
ADT will use Nest's internet-connected cameras and the Nest Home Hub as part of its customers' security systems.

National Politics

Trump slams passage of Nevada bill to mail voters ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Web Exclusive

’I hope he gets the fish’, Up close and personal encounter with a brown bear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Mackenzie Schultz, an Alaskan resident, was on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska when a brown bear came running up to the group she was with.