Rain and rising waters in the Interior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rain will continue for another day in the Interior. Some areas have seen two to three inches of rain already and could see another inch of rain on Monday. Rivers are expected to rise across the Interior with flood watches in place across much of the region until tonight.

Rain as well today and tomorrow for Southeast. Annette Island could see 1.75 inches of rain in the next 48-hours.

Anchorage will see mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks by the early evening. Clouds and isolated showers for the Matanuska Susitna Valleys. Rain showers expected around Prince William Sound.

