Southcentral Foundation President/CEO resigns following husband’s termination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Foundation President/CEO Katherine Gottlieb has resigned.

The SCF Board of Directors accepted Gottlieb’s resignation, effective Aug. 31, 2020, according to a press release Monday morning.

“With heartfelt thanks, we extend our deepest appreciation for the decades of service Katherine has given to Southcentral Foundation,” wrote SCF Board of Directors Chairman James Segura. “Katherine has helped nurture SCF into the world-class health care system it is today. Her tireless dedication to wellness within the Alaska Native Community has improved lives and will no doubt be one of her greatest legacies.”

Gottlieb’s resignation comes over a week after her husband, Dr. Kevin Gottlieb was abruptly fired over alleged fraud.

According to Southcentral Foundation, Katherine Gottlieb “joined Southcentral Foundation in 1987 and served at the helm of the organization for 29 years, since 1991 as president/chief executive officer. Under Gottlieb’s leadership, SCF’s Nuka System of Care – an award-winning, relationship-based health care model, has been adopted by health care organizations around the world.”

April Kyle, SCF vice president of Behavioral Services Division, will serve as the interim CEO.

