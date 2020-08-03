Troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash that killed an 8-year-old boy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a deadly ATV rollover crash. Around 5:14 on Saturday, AST received a report of an ATV rollover collision 7 miles up the Eska Mine Trail near Sutton.

The report indicated an 8-year-old boy was ejected from an ATV when it flipped. The boy died of his injuries and his body was transported to the Stae Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

AST says alcohol is not a suspected factor. And that it appeared the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.