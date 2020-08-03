Advertisement

‘We are all experiencing this together’: Local mental health group sees a rise in calls for support

Mental Health issues surrounding coronavirus pandemic
Mental Health issues surrounding coronavirus pandemic (KSFY)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s no secret many of us are experiencing some sort of anxiety or depression during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020 when the virus first arrived in Alaska, things have started to change. Anchorage went through a “Hunker Down” phase, then businesses reopened, only to go into a “Batten Down” phase Aug. 3.

“We are certainly seeing an increase in anxiety among everybody,” Executive Director of NAMI Anchorage Jason Lessard said. “Among people that have an underline mental condition and just folks in general. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, so I think that puts a lot of us on edge.”

According to its website, “NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) advocates for access to services, treatment, supports, and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all of those in need.”

Lessard says some of the coping strategies NAMI could recommend to people experiencing anxiety on a regular basis are the same it would recommend to the general public.

Recommendations include:

  • Trying to maintain connections as much as possible. Reach out if you are struggling or know someone who is
  • Exercise when you can and where you can
  • Eat healthily
  • Maintain a “normal” life schedule and keep a routine
  • Get a good amount of sleep

Lessard says people who experience anxiety and depression on a regular basis, and even those with an underline mental condition, are experiencing the stresses of COVID-19 on an elevated level compared to the average person. Lessard went on to say one in every five persons has a mental condition in the U.S.

“We’re seeing more calls in for support and folks looking for resources,” said Lessard. “Across the board, we are seeing upticks and a lot of negative fallout from the situation we are in because of COVID right now.”

Currently, NAMI Anchorage and its other affiliates across the state have support groups. These groups would have normally been in person, but with COVID-19 and restrictions to group meetings, things have gone virtual.

Currently, there are online groups held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The groups include a family support group. This is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Another group is a recovery support group which is also peer-led. This group is designed to connect, encourage, and support participants using a structured support group model.

You can use the following link to sign-up and get more information.

“It’s really important to try and maintain those connections,” said Lessard. “While we have this online support group which has been amazing for maintaining connections and we are finding new people who want to join via that.”

According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics in its Household Pulse Survey, there is a visible rise in people expressing anxiety.

During the week of April 23 to May 5, 30.8% of those surveyed expressed some characteristics of anxiety disorder. Fast forward to the week of July 16 to July 21, that number rose to 36.1%.

Specifically for Alaska during the same time periods mentioned above, the number rose from 27.7% to 33.8%.

“If there is one thing we can say about COVID is that it’s a level playing field for everybody. We are all experiencing this together.”

You can find helpful resources on NAMI Anchorage’s website and also on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

The latest on TIK-TOK

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Making a splash... a high tech space capsule does it’s best cannon ball impression, and in Today’s Tech Beat the morning edition’s Austin Sjong has the latest information on the controversy surrounding TIK TOK...

News

Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission hears public comment regarding controversial shooting range ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission listened to public comment on Monday regarding a contentious ordinance that establishes permitting of outdoor shooting ranges.

News

As Anchorage ‘battens down’ protestors oppose another shutdown

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Protestors gathered outside the Loussac Library Monday to oppose EO-15.

Crime

VPSO charged for sexually assaulting woman while investigating her domestic violence complaint

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Village Public Safety Officer, 22-year-old James Heakin, has been charged with sexual assault.

Latest News

News

Local restaurant pushes back against new COVID-19 mandates

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Kriner's Diner is keeping its dining room open in protest of municipal mandates ordering all restaurants to move to "carry-out only" operations.

News

Health officials under 30 weigh in on rising case numbers in young people

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen and Anna Frick, two 29-year-old health officials give their take on why people under 40 are the main spreaders of the coronavirus in Alaska.

News

The governor wants local governments to make COVID-19 mandate decisions, many need more help

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that local governments should decide whether to implement tighter COVID restrictions as cases continue to be recorded across Alaska. But some say they aren't able to.

News

Anchorage Museum closes doors for “four-week reset”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The museum will close Aug. 5 and plans to reopen Sept. 2.

News

Bear mauling on Pillar Mountain in Kodiak

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Alaska State Troopers received a report of a bear mauling on Pillar Mountain on Sunday.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 18 hours ago