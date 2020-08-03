Advertisement

‘We were a regular family’: Ga. teen loses both parents to COVID-19 days apart

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (WSB/CNN) - A 17-year-old from Georgia says he will use strength he gained from his parents and their love to get through his grief following their deaths, just four days apart, from COVID-19.

Justin Hunter, 17, says he and his parents, Angie and Eugene Hunter, took all the proper precautions, but about two weeks ago, the whole family tested positive for COVID-19.

"We were a regular family, just trying to stay safe during this pandemic," Justin Hunter said. "I don't really know how our family got the virus."

Justin Hunter, 17, and his parents, Angie and Eugene Hunter, all tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks before his parents died, four days apart, at the same Georgia hospital. They were 57 and 59, respectively.
Justin Hunter, 17, and his parents, Angie and Eugene Hunter, all tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks before his parents died, four days apart, at the same Georgia hospital. They were 57 and 59, respectively.(Source: Justin Hunter/WSB/CNN)

The rising senior at Johns Creek High School says he was asymptomatic, but his parents started showing serious symptoms and were rushed to the hospital.

"Their temperature, it skyrocketed. They had headaches, a horrible cough. They just felt very lazy," Justin Hunter said.

Eugene Hunter, an accomplished musician, lost his battle with the virus on July 26. Angie Hunter, a human resources executive, died four days later. They were 59 and 57, respectively.

The 17-year-old says that despite his grief and shock, he wants to get through this for his parents. He says his strength comes from them, his two biggest role models who shared an incredible marriage for 35 years and had been his No. 1 fans since he started playing football as a young child.

“They never raised me to sit around and feel sorry for myself in any situation, and I just gotta keep going and pushing,” he said. “I know they’re happy up there, and that’s what makes me happy.”

Justin Hunter posted Friday on Twitter, thanking the community for the outpouring of support he has received since his parents’ death. A GoFundMe that will be used to establish a trust for the teenager has raised more than $230,000.

The 17-year-old also has a message for anyone who isn’t taking the pandemic seriously: wear a mask.

"If you don't wear it for yourself, wear it for the next person because you could be saving that person's life," he said.

Justin Hunter, who is a linebacker on his high school football team, says he will dedicate his senior season to his parents. He plans to live with relatives.

Copyright 2020 WSB, Justin Hunter, GoFundMe via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after a pregnant woman was shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

National Politics

House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The House Oversight Committee has invited the new postmaster general to appear at a hearing next month to examine operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries.

Latest News

National

President Trump briefing from the White House

Updated: 57 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

National

Isaias is gaining strength as it heads towards the Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Isaias is gaining strength as it heads towards the Carolinas

National

Court hearing held in notorious case of children’s deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Google buys $450M stake in ADT to give Nest a new perch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer
ADT will use Nest's internet-connected cameras and the Nest Home Hub as part of its customers' security systems.

National Politics

Trump slams passage of Nevada bill to mail voters ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Web Exclusive

’I hope he gets the fish’, Up close and personal encounter with a brown bear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Mackenzie Schultz, an Alaskan resident, was on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska when a brown bear came running up to the group she was with.