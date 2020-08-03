Advertisement

Weekend concerts draw large crowds in Palmer

Organizers say they encouraged social distancing, offered personal protective equipment
Attendees walk around a concert event at the Alaska Raceway on Aug. 1, 2020.
Attendees walk around a concert event at the Alaska Raceway on Aug. 1, 2020.(KTUU photo)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Restrictions on gatherings in Anchorage have pushed some large concerts out to the Alaska Raceway Park in the Butte. Over Friday and Saturday, hundreds gathered at the park for a series of concerts, where many chose not to wear face coverings or leave six feet of space between themselves and others.

The Country Backyard Barbecue event was initially moved from Anchorage out to the park because of emergency orders in the city and the large amount of space the raceway provided, and took place on Saturday. The day before, the raceway was the location for the Rock in the Last Frontier Festival.

The park’s owner, Michelle Lackey Maynor, said there was plenty of space, and attendees were encouraged to make use of it, in addition to required temperature checks at the entrance and hand washing stations.

“That was an opportunity for us to allow them to come out and use this space, and we have plenty of space to use it,” she said.

Despite the recommendations, many in the crowds clumped near the front of the stage. While some did choose to keep their distance, Maynor said it’s ultimately up to the individuals attending to decide for themselves.

“We can’t be the enforcers of making sure everybody’s in their bubble,” she said. “But we are definitely doing our part to make sure everybody’s spaced apart.”

The events were organized by Alaska-based production company Erickson Unlimited. In a statement to KTUU, the company’s founder Brad Erickson wrote: “Our guests’ safety is our first and highest priority. Despite extensive efforts to encourage personal health and safety, including providing hand washing stations, hand sanitizer, and free facial coverings, some concert goers decided not to follow our guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. We will examine our practices going forward, and encourage all Alaskans to take seriously the precautionary measures available to each and every individual. We must work together to stop the spread.”

Neither the state of Alaska or the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have any official restrictions on capacity, but distancing of six feet, wearing face coverings, and frequent hand-washing are all encouraged.

The Department of Health and Social Services did not respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People living on the streets of Anchorage weigh in on plan for new homeless services

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:57 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Plenty of voices against the proposed homeless services from residents have been heard. In some cases, the folks who would be using them have. Here are some of their thoughts.

News

Alaska’s response rate to the 2020 census is among the lowest in the country

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During a U.S. Census Bureau news conference held Tuesday afternoon, it was announced the response rate to the Census is 49%, this number includes all of Alaska. It’s important to note this number doesn’t include the remote Alaska response.

Events

Appreciation BBQ for Veterans

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:52 AM AKDT
|
By Peggy McCormack
Appreciation BBQ to be held for military veterans.

Homelessness

Assembly delays vote on homeless, addiction services ordinance

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:02 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
After a long discussion with the administration and a debate over amendments, the vote was delayed to August 11.

Latest News

News

‘A tsunami of need coming our way': Food Bank of Alaska gearing up for CARES Act unemployment possibly ending

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:29 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Folks on unemployment have gotten extra financial padding in the form of an additional $600 a week from the CARES act. With those benefits about to run out, the Food Bank of Alaska is trying to keep food on the table for those who need help.

Community

Cook Inlet Kennel Club Dog Show

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM AKDT
Cook Inlet Kennel Club Dog Show

News

‘We’re always getting picked on’: Anchorage bars and restaurants go back to limited capacity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Bars are back to 25% capacity limits and restaurants 50% after EO 14 went into effect in Anchorage. Some establishments say they feel singled out and targeted once again.

News

New money helps expand homeless services in Anchorage

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:14 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Residents have made it clear that they want to see less people living on the streets of Anchorage. While the municipality continues to look for new services, the ones already here are getting a boost from grants.

Community

One Alaska: Many Voices premieres Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT
|
By KTUU News
Channel 2 tackles some tough conversations and reflects on the Alaskan experience in One Alaska: Many Voices.

Community

Anchorage Public Libraries scale back services, temporarily close other locations

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Anchorage Public Library has temporarily shut down two library locations in “an abundance of caution” after a possible COVID-19 exposure was reported.