Advertisement

After considering a Bear ‘Pause’ the Bear Paw Festival has been canceled

File photo of Bear Paw Festival.
File photo of Bear Paw Festival.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its history, the Bear Paw Festival will not take place. The festival was scheduled to occur July 8-12 but was postponed until September 3, and now will not be happening at all in 2020.

The decision was made after organizers felt the festival could not be held safely with rising COVID-19 cases in Alaska and the municipality.

The festival is an annual event held in the summer and helps fund the Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce. Now that the festival is canceled, the chamber says they will be putting out a “call to help” for funds to continue supporting the organization.

The chamber hosts annual events on top of Bear Paw like the Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting and the Merry Merchant Munch. With large gatherings prohibited or deemed unsafe, the chamber’s biggest fundraisers are in jeopardy.

When Bear Paw Festival was postponed, organizers said the carnival would still be held with fewer rides and more safety precautions including sanitization stations and a mask requirement. Now that the festival is canceled, 5,000 cloth masks that were purchased to give to festival-goers will now be distributed to community members.

While the festival won’t happen in 2020, organizers are optimistic about holding a 2021 festival.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials under 30 weigh in on rising case numbers in young people

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen and Anna Frick, two 29-year-old health officials give their take on why people under 40 are the main spreaders of the coronavirus in Alaska.

Community

Weekend concerts draw large crowds in Palmer

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Over Friday and Saturday, hundreds gathered at a park in the Valley for a series of concerts.

News

People living on the streets of Anchorage weigh in on plan for new homeless services

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:57 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Plenty of voices against the proposed homeless services from residents have been heard. In some cases, the folks who would be using them have. Here are some of their thoughts.

News

Alaska’s response rate to the 2020 census is among the lowest in the country

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During a U.S. Census Bureau news conference held Tuesday afternoon, it was announced the response rate to the Census is 49%, this number includes all of Alaska. It’s important to note this number doesn’t include the remote Alaska response.

Latest News

Events

Appreciation BBQ for Veterans

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:52 AM AKDT
|
By Peggy McCormack
Appreciation BBQ to be held for military veterans.

Homelessness

Assembly delays vote on homeless, addiction services ordinance

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:02 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
After a long discussion with the administration and a debate over amendments, the vote was delayed to August 11.

News

‘A tsunami of need coming our way': Food Bank of Alaska gearing up for CARES Act unemployment possibly ending

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:29 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Folks on unemployment have gotten extra financial padding in the form of an additional $600 a week from the CARES act. With those benefits about to run out, the Food Bank of Alaska is trying to keep food on the table for those who need help.

Community

Cook Inlet Kennel Club Dog Show

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM AKDT
Cook Inlet Kennel Club Dog Show

News

‘We’re always getting picked on’: Anchorage bars and restaurants go back to limited capacity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Bars are back to 25% capacity limits and restaurants 50% after EO 14 went into effect in Anchorage. Some establishments say they feel singled out and targeted once again.

News

New money helps expand homeless services in Anchorage

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:14 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Residents have made it clear that they want to see less people living on the streets of Anchorage. While the municipality continues to look for new services, the ones already here are getting a boost from grants.