Anchorage municipal manager files to run for mayor

File photo of a Channel 2 interview with Bill Falsey in May of 2020.
File photo of a Channel 2 interview with Bill Falsey in May of 2020.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The list of candidates who intend to run for Anchorage Mayor has grown by one as Anchorage Municipal Manager Bill Falsey filled to run Monday.

Falsey joins six other candidates who have already filed to run for the position, including Forrest Dunbar, Bill Evans, Eric Croft, George Martinez, Jacob Seth Kern and Nelson Jesus Godoy, according to the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

Falsey started with the municipal government in 2015 as a municipal attorney before being promoted to municipal manager in 2017, Falsey said in a statement.

The municipal manager has oversight over nine municipal departments including the Anchorage Police Department, Fire Department and Health Department, according to the municipality.

He graduated from A. J. Dimond High School in Anchorage before earning a degree in physics from Stanford University and then a law degree from Yale University, Falsey said in a press release.

Before working for the municipality, Falsey clerked for Cheif Justice Alexand O. Bryner at the Alaska Supreme Court, then began working at a private practice in Anchorage. His statement said he spent several years in Washington D.C. employed by the Department of the Interior.

“Anchorage is facing unprecedented challenges that will be with us for some time—but with committed leadership, we can emerge from this stronger than we began,” Falsey said in a statement. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to help my hometown through crises ranging from earthquakes to pandemics, and to deliver real public-safety, economic-development and quality-of-life improvements for the community.”

Falsey is the latest person to file for the position, and Anchorage Assembly Member Forrest Dunbar was the first to file back in October of 2019.

While candidates can file with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, filing with the municipality doesn’t open until Jan. 15 and will end on Jan. 29.

Current Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is serving his second term in the position and, due to a limitation on terms as stated in the Municipal Charter, he cannot run for mayor this cycle.

The charter does allow a mayor who has served two consecutive terms to be re-elected after a full term has passed.

The Anchorage mayor serves a term of three years.

The next municipal election will be held on April 6, 2021.

