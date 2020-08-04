Advertisement

As Anchorage ‘battens down’ protestors oppose another shutdown

Opponents says businesses will suffer under the new emergency order.
Protestors waved signs and chanted outside the Loussac Library Monday to oppose the latest emergency order.
Protestors waved signs and chanted outside the Loussac Library Monday to oppose the latest emergency order.(Matt Leseman)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage begins to “batten down,” protestors outside the Loussac Library Monday voiced their opposition to Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s latest emergency order. The order stops indoor dining at restaurants and breweries, closes bars and nightclubs except for takeout and delivery, and closes bingo halls and theaters completely.

Many in attendance Monday argued those dramatic measures would hurt or destroy businesses in those industries, particularly when the economy is already suffering.

“All of my employees, or the majority of them, 31, have been furloughed,” John Powers, owner of Tudor Bingo, said.

Powers said he felt bingo halls had been unfairly shut down when they’d managed to avoid any significant outbreaks originating from the industry in Anchorage.

In a written statement, Berkowitz’s communications director wrote Monday that “there is overwhelming evidence that activities that take place in bars and restaurants lead to super-spreader events of the disease.”

“The municipality is doing what it can to help these businesses, and is encouraging them to serve Anchorage safely with to-go, curbside, and in the case of restaurants, outdoor seating,” the statement said.

Powers felt the municipality could be doing a little bit more to help his and other businesses, including better communication.

“We would like to entertain a visit from the mayor, or at least a call,” he said. “The mayor says that he’s checked in with industry leaders, but our bingo hall is the industry leader in the state of Alaska for charitable gaming.”

Many called for the mayor to rescind the emergency order, including Alford, who also started an online petition to repeal the order on Sunday.

“It’s over 2500 signatures now, I’m not exactly sure how many,” he said. “Just very surprised.”

Alford said he doesn’t expect the petition to get the order repealed, but he hopes it will help to start a better dialogue between these industries and the municipality, one many on Monday said is currently sorely lacking.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

The latest on TIK-TOK

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Making a splash... a high tech space capsule does it’s best cannon ball impression, and in Today’s Tech Beat the morning edition’s Austin Sjong has the latest information on the controversy surrounding TIK TOK...

News

Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission hears public comment regarding controversial shooting range ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission listened to public comment on Monday regarding a contentious ordinance that establishes permitting of outdoor shooting ranges.

Crime

VPSO charged for sexually assaulting woman while investigating her domestic violence complaint

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Village Public Safety Officer, 22-year-old James Heakin, has been charged with sexual assault.

Latest News

News

Local restaurant pushes back against new COVID-19 mandates

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Kriner's Diner is keeping its dining room open in protest of municipal mandates ordering all restaurants to move to "carry-out only" operations.

News

Health officials under 30 weigh in on rising case numbers in young people

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen and Anna Frick, two 29-year-old health officials give their take on why people under 40 are the main spreaders of the coronavirus in Alaska.

News

The governor wants local governments to make COVID-19 mandate decisions, many need more help

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that local governments should decide whether to implement tighter COVID restrictions as cases continue to be recorded across Alaska. But some say they aren't able to.

News

Anchorage Museum closes doors for “four-week reset”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The museum will close Aug. 5 and plans to reopen Sept. 2.

News

Bear mauling on Pillar Mountain in Kodiak

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Alaska State Troopers received a report of a bear mauling on Pillar Mountain on Sunday.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 18 hours ago