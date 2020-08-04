Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Worries about 2020 census’ accuracy grow with cut schedule

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate.

National Politics

Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.

National

Take a Look at This: Sandy 'SOS' saves sailors; 'Judgy Cat'

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
A trio stranded on a remote island is saved by writing a huge "SOS in the sand.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) discusses her new bills to help stop violent crime

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) discusses COVID-19 cases and school reopening in Georgia

Updated: 22 minutes ago

National

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather along East Coast

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By GERRY BROOME
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

National

Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

Updated: 41 minutes ago
An afternoon blast shook several parts of the Lebanese capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center.

National

Tornado caught on camera in N.J. as Isaias makes landfall

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
A tornado was captured on camera in New Jersey as Isaias bring wild weather to the East Coast.

National

EU regulators investigating Google’s plan to buy Fitbit

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KELVIN CHAN AP Business Writer
Privacy and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.

Coronavirus

Formerly disbelieving, Arizona couple who suffered from COVID-19 expresses regrets

Updated: 1 hour ago
They once laughed about the virus. Now they say it’s no joke.