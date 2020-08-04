Advertisement

DHSS report 59 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE: DHSS today announced 66 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 59 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (40), Eagle River (2), Fairbanks (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Nome Census Area (2), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Hooper Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan, North Pole, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Seven new nonresidents were also identified in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 2 with purpose still under investigation in Anchorage
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 seafood industry in Seward
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 mining in Fairbanks
  • Location still under investigation: 2 with purpose still under investigation

Five duplicate resident cases were removed and one Valdez case was corrected to a nonresident case bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,394 and the total number of nonresident cases to 731.

Original story:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths and 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,394 and 731 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 987 total recovered cases and 2,382 active cases.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 41 residents
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3 residents
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6 residents
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1 resident
  • Nome Census Area: 2 residents
  • North Slope Borough: 1 resident
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1 resident
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1 resident

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

