DHSS report 59 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

UPDATE: DHSS today announced 66 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 59 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (40), Eagle River (2), Fairbanks (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Nome Census Area (2), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Hooper Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan, North Pole, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Seven new nonresidents were also identified in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 2 with purpose still under investigation in Anchorage

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 seafood industry in Seward

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 mining in Fairbanks

Location still under investigation: 2 with purpose still under investigation

Five duplicate resident cases were removed and one Valdez case was corrected to a nonresident case bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,394 and the total number of nonresident cases to 731.

Original story:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths and 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,394 and 731 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 987 total recovered cases and 2,382 active cases.

New cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 41 residents

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3 residents

Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6 residents

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1 resident

Nome Census Area: 2 residents

North Slope Borough: 1 resident

Kusilvak Census Area: 1 resident

Aleutians East Borough: 1 resident

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.