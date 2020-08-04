Advertisement

KPBSD says students grades 3-12 and staff are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings

(Source: MGN Image)
(Source: MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is now requiring cloth face coverings in all Kenai Peninsula schools when 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible. Parents, visitors, and volunteers will also be required to wear cloth face coverings or masks.

The announcement came from KPBSD Superintendent John O’Brien during a video posted on the school district’s Facebook.

KPBSD 7-30-20 Update with Superintendent O'Brien

This week Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent O’Brien talks about: 1. New cloth face covering decision in KPBSD schools for staff, and grades three and older, when 6' physical distancing is not possible 2. A quick poll to help schools plan: parents asked to take a less than a minute poll about what they think the school choice for their child would be (not official, yet!) 3. Current COVID19 risk levels in the KPBSD www.KPBSD.org

Posted by Kenai Peninsula Borough School District on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Previously cloth face coverings were “encouraged” under the district’s original Smart Start Plan. But O’Brien said after input was received from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, including feedback from parents, staff, and the community, the district altered the plan from “encouraging” to now “requiring.”

Currently, the KPBSD is offering three choices for parents on who they want their students to attend school this year. Those options are attending school in-person, do remote learning through a neighborhood school, or online through the district’s homeschool program.

During the district’s weekly update, O’Brien encouraged families to answer a survey to choose their plans.

“We hope to be able to in all areas offer in-person schooling options for your child. of course, those numbers will dictate, our plan is hopefully if it just a daily fluctuation in numbers, to not ping pong between one level to the next. So that we can provide families and parents with an adequate warning if we are going to be changing levels,” said O’Brien.

To see the current COVID-19 Risk Level for your community, click here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Young Children May Spread COVID-19 More Easily than Earlier Thought

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
A new study published in late July shows young children may carry higher viral loads of COVID-19 than other age groups.

Back 2 School

Petition seeks $2,000 stipends for parents of children in ASD while learning at home

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Following an announcement that the Anchorage School District will begin the school year with only online classes, a commissioner of one of Alaska’s state agencies started a petition calling on the district to issue petition to parents of children who will be educated in their homes.

Back 2 School

Some parents hiring babysitters and relatives to educate their children

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
With so much uncertainty surrounding this upcoming school year, some working parents are hiring babysitters and relatives to help educate their children.

Education

Applications open for Anchorage childcare grants

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Licensed providers should be receiving application forms from the United Way.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District amends schedule for 6-12 graders

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Students in grades 6-12 in the Mat-Su Borough School District will have fewer weekly classes and one at-home learning day, according to the district’s new plan.

Back 2 School

Anchorage School District families can expect virtual learning to last a while

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM AKDT
|
By Ariane Aramburo
ASD families can expect virtual learning to last a while.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District sports get underway

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:18 AM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Fall sports in the Mat-Su Borough School District began to practice on Wednesday.

Back 2 School

ASD teacher wants to remind parents that they’ll get through eLearning together

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
One ASD teacher said some parents have been expressing frustration on social media about teachers and working online.

Back 2 School

High school senior worries postponement of fall sports will affect college prospects

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
With the ASD postponing fall sports until late August, some high school athletes worry about how their college recruiting process will be affected.

Back 2 School

Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:26 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
In preparation for an eventual return of students to the classroom the Anchorage School District is installing plexiglass dividers in all of their front offices. The idea being that this will help keep students, teachers and staff safer and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.