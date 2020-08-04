Advertisement

Local restaurant pushes back against new COVID-19 mandates

With municipal mandates ordering restaurants to halt dine-in services for the second time this year, Kriner's Diner refusing to comply.
With municipal mandates ordering restaurants to halt dine-in services for the second time this year, Kriner's Diner refusing to comply.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting on Monday morning, Anchorage began what Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is referring to as a “four week reset.” Part of the tightened restrictions, meant to curb a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, was an order to end dine-in operations at all restaurants located within the municipality.

On Sunday, The Kriner’s Diner Facebook page posted a photo and subsequent comments, acknowledging plans to serve a dine-in breakfast special, despite the mandate.

Breakfast Special Monday Morning At 9 A.M. till 11 am. One Mickey Mouse pancake served with two eggs & two pieces of bacon...$ 5 bucks. 😉

Posted by Kriner's Diner on Sunday, August 2, 2020

As promised, the diner’s doors opened at 9 a.m. on Monday. Within 15 minutes, all of the tables were full. Owner Andy Kriner is still enforcing mask requirements and social distancing rules, but he says shutting down his dining room for a second time is out of the question.

“We still have other stores open. All of these places are open, so why do I have to close?” Kriner asked. “I’m following all of the protocols. I just don’t understand how they can pick and choose and say ‘You’re closed, you’re open, you’re closed'... and I have no outdoor seating here. There’s no possible way.”

Kriner’s second Anchorage-based restaurant, Kriner’s Burgers and Pies, is currently limiting itself to carry out service, in compliance with the mandates. Kriner says he could not do that with the diner at this point. He estimates that eliminating dine-in customers costs him about 60% of the revenue that his diner normally generates.

“I think it’s a tough decision for the mayor,” Kriner said. “I think it’s a horrible decision to have to make ... He made his decision, I am making my decision. We will see what happens.”

As far as what will happen, it isn’t quite clear. Kriner told KTUU that he has reached out to someone at city hall in an attempt to learn more about the consequences of ignoring the mandates, but did not receive a clear answer.

The mayor’s office has provided KTUU with a written statement which reads, in part: “The Municipality is pursuing all enforcement options, including informing and educating businesses in violation of the Emergency Order as well as issuing fines and Stop Work Orders.”

According to Kriner, his business will pay any fines that are issued -- if he can do so and maintain operations at the diner.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

The latest on TIK-TOK

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Making a splash... a high tech space capsule does it’s best cannon ball impression, and in Today’s Tech Beat the morning edition’s Austin Sjong has the latest information on the controversy surrounding TIK TOK...

News

Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission hears public comment regarding controversial shooting range ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission listened to public comment on Monday regarding a contentious ordinance that establishes permitting of outdoor shooting ranges.

News

As Anchorage ‘battens down’ protestors oppose another shutdown

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Protestors gathered outside the Loussac Library Monday to oppose EO-15.

Crime

VPSO charged for sexually assaulting woman while investigating her domestic violence complaint

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Village Public Safety Officer, 22-year-old James Heakin, has been charged with sexual assault.

Latest News

News

Health officials under 30 weigh in on rising case numbers in young people

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen and Anna Frick, two 29-year-old health officials give their take on why people under 40 are the main spreaders of the coronavirus in Alaska.

News

The governor wants local governments to make COVID-19 mandate decisions, many need more help

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that local governments should decide whether to implement tighter COVID restrictions as cases continue to be recorded across Alaska. But some say they aren't able to.

News

Anchorage Museum closes doors for “four-week reset”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The museum will close Aug. 5 and plans to reopen Sept. 2.

News

Bear mauling on Pillar Mountain in Kodiak

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Alaska State Troopers received a report of a bear mauling on Pillar Mountain on Sunday.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 18 hours ago