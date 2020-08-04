More free COVID-19 test sites now open in Anchorage
Here is a list of different locations and their hours
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management has set up some additional COVID-19 test sites in Anchorage. The sites are drive-thru or walk-thru, and no insurance is taken since the testing is all free.
Locations of COVID-19 test sites:
- ChangePoint Church (6689 Changepoint Drive)
- Fairview Community Recreation Center (1121 East 10th Avenue)
- Anchorage Church of Christ (2700 Debarr Road)
- Muldoon Community Assembly (7041 Debarr Road)
- Z.J. Loussac Library (3600 Denali Street)
Hours of operation:
- Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, noon to 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
To see a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and/or to sign up for a COVID-19 test in advance click HERE.
