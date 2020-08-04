More free COVID-19 test sites now open in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management has set up some additional COVID-19 test sites in Anchorage. The sites are drive-thru or walk-thru, and no insurance is taken since the testing is all free.

Locations of COVID-19 test sites:

Hours of operation:

Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, noon to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To see a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and/or to sign up for a COVID-19 test in advance click HERE.

