More free COVID-19 test sites now open in Anchorage

Here is a list of different locations and their hours
(AP Images)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management has set up some additional COVID-19 test sites in Anchorage. The sites are drive-thru or walk-thru, and no insurance is taken since the testing is all free.

Locations of COVID-19 test sites:

Hours of operation:

  • Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, noon to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To see a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and/or to sign up for a COVID-19 test in advance click HERE.

