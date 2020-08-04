Advertisement

Some parents hiring babysitters and relatives to educate their children

(Piqsels / CC0 1.0)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With ongoing uncertainty surrounding school fall, some parents are turning to babysitters and relatives to help educate their children.

When Shelby Furtado found out the Anchorage School District would be going online this fall, she panicked.

“I just don’t have enough faith in ASD to go with that program due to the failed distance learning that we had right after spring break, that was a mess, and very disorganized and chaotic” Furtado said. The mom of three works full-time and her six-year-old son Brayden was going into the second grade at Northwood Elementary.

“My husband recently passed away and so the security of having friends and having his teacher and support and different resources that ASD allows, I was totally pulling for them to go back to school, but safely go back to school,” she said.

Staying home is not an option.

“I have to work to support my family, we have a single income now that my husband has passed away,” she added.

She’s now enrolling her son in homeschool through Frontier Homeschool.

“Found a babysitter that my two daughters, my younger daughters go to and she offered to help me homeschool my oldest and she had homeschooled all seven of her children,” she said. A burden that’s now off of her shoulders.

“It never crossed my mind that I would find someone else to teach my child with it not being me, but in my situation being a widow, I think, that’s not an option,” she said. “And you have to do what you have to do in order to just live.”

For Erin Ruebelmann, a mother a four children, it’s a similar story.

“I went the route of advertising for a nanny and for probably the last month I was actively looking and got little response, if any,” Ruebelmann said.

Ruebelmann says she is keeping her three elementary-aged kids enrolled in ASD.

Staying home is also not an option, as she and her husband work full-time.

“My sister and nephew moved into our mother-in-law apartment and she’s actually taking a leave of absence and going to administer their online schooling for the three school-aged kids and we are paying her to do that,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

KPBSD says students grades 3-12 and staff are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is now requiring cloth face coverings in all Kenai Peninsula schools when 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible. Parents, visitors, and volunteers will also be required to wear cloth face coverings or masks.

Back 2 School

Young Children May Spread COVID-19 More Easily than Earlier Thought

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
A new study published in late July shows young children may carry higher viral loads of COVID-19 than other age groups.

Back 2 School

Petition seeks $2,000 stipends for parents of children in ASD while learning at home

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Following an announcement that the Anchorage School District will begin the school year with only online classes, a commissioner of one of Alaska’s state agencies started a petition calling on the district to issue petition to parents of children who will be educated in their homes.

Education

Applications open for Anchorage childcare grants

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Licensed providers should be receiving application forms from the United Way.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District amends schedule for 6-12 graders

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:53 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Students in grades 6-12 in the Mat-Su Borough School District will have fewer weekly classes and one at-home learning day, according to the district’s new plan.

Back 2 School

Anchorage School District families can expect virtual learning to last a while

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM AKDT
|
By Ariane Aramburo
ASD families can expect virtual learning to last a while.

Back 2 School

Mat-Su Borough School District sports get underway

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:18 AM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Fall sports in the Mat-Su Borough School District began to practice on Wednesday.

Back 2 School

ASD teacher wants to remind parents that they’ll get through eLearning together

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
One ASD teacher said some parents have been expressing frustration on social media about teachers and working online.

Back 2 School

High school senior worries postponement of fall sports will affect college prospects

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:19 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
With the ASD postponing fall sports until late August, some high school athletes worry about how their college recruiting process will be affected.

Back 2 School

Back To School: ASD installing plexiglass dividers to help mitigate Covid-19 spread

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:26 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
In preparation for an eventual return of students to the classroom the Anchorage School District is installing plexiglass dividers in all of their front offices. The idea being that this will help keep students, teachers and staff safer and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.