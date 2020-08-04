VPSO charged for sexually assaulting woman while investigating her domestic violence complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Village Public Safety Officer, 22-year-old James Heakin, has been charged with several counts of sexual assault.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Heakin in Eek Sunday after they received a report from a village police officer that Heakin had sexually assaulted a woman while on duty.

In June, Heakin was serving in his role as a VPSO investigating a domestic violence assault complaint made by a woman in Eek about her boyfriend.

In a Trooper Dispatch, Heakin reportedly visited the woman again -- after the boyfriend had been arrested -- to photograph her injuries.

That’s when Heakin began sexually assaulting the woman, troopers say.

Heakin has since been transported to Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

