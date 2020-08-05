Advertisement

Another sunshine day around Southcentral, rain moves into the West Coast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Southcentral will enjoy another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Anchorage is looking at a high of 69 degrees with that sunshine.

An area of low pressure is moving through the Bering Sea and will bring rain and showers to most of western Alaska Wednesday and Thursday. Showers linger around the Panhandle as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday morning weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sunshine around Southcentral but rain moves into western Alaska.

Forecast

Sunshine and 70s one more day for southcentral Alaska

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Sunshine into Wednesday, but clouds roll in by evening. Showers to follow.

Forecast

Sunshine develops in Anchorage, rain moves through Southeast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:29 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Sunshine develops in Anchorage but rain moves across the Panhandle.

Forecast

KTUU Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 AM AKDT
Sunshine develops across Anchorage and parts of Southcentral with rain moving through the Panhandle.

Latest News

Forecast

Blue sky & sunshine break up the clouds for a few days

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
August came in with a rainy start, but we get to see some sunshine in the coming days.

Weather

Sundogs, Parry Arc and a halo

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
A cool photo of various light arcs around the sun.

Forecast

Rain and rising waters in the Interior

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Rain in the Interior increases chances for the rivers to rise

Weather

Sundog and halos

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM AKDT
Sundogs and light arcs

Forecast

Monday Morning Weather

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:49 AM AKDT
Monday morning weather across Alaska

Forecast

Heavy rain moves through the Interior, Southcentral

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Persistent rain across the Interior and Susitna Valley raise concerns about rising rivers.