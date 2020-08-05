Another sunshine day around Southcentral, rain moves into the West Coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Southcentral will enjoy another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Anchorage is looking at a high of 69 degrees with that sunshine.

An area of low pressure is moving through the Bering Sea and will bring rain and showers to most of western Alaska Wednesday and Thursday. Showers linger around the Panhandle as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.