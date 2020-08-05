Advertisement

Beirut: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast

Published: Aug. 5, 2020
BEIRUT (CNN) - Video taken Tuesday during a wedding photo shoot in Lebanon was supposed to capture the bride's joy on her wedding day.

Instead, it captured the terrifying moment of the massive explosion in Beirut.

The bride can be seen blown back by the impact of the blast.

Photographer Mahmoud Nakib is still rolling as he get pushed down the street by the shockwave.

People are seen running for safety, including the bride and groom.

Nakib called it a nightmare scene.

No one in the wedding party was hurt.

